HD Kumaraswamy questions BJP and Congress over COVID-19 corruption row

Kumaraswamy questioned the BJP over the corruption charges and the opposition Congress for not filing a complaint before an investigating agency.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy questioned the BJP-ruled Karnataka government over corruption charges in procuring equipment to manage the COVID-19 crisis in the state. He also questioned the opposition Congress for not filing a complaint before an investigating agency despite having documents to prove their charges.

"Congress which has levelled charges against the ruling BJP has not so far filed a complaint against any investigating agency. Instead, the Congress has limited itself to get just publicity. On the other hand, the ruling BJP instead of coming clean by ordering a probe into the big charges is indirectly admitting the scam," Kumaraswamy said.

It has been just over a year since the coalition government led by HD Kumaraswamy collapsed and the BJP took power in the state.

Kumaraswamy asked whether the Congress has lost faith in the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) which replaced the Lokayukta in Karnataka.

"The Congress government swallowed the Lokayukta institution by taking away all its powers to create Anti Corruption Bureau. At least they could have filed a case against the government before the ACB. Have they lost confidence in the ACB?," Kumaraswamy asked.

Congress leaders led by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had alleged that the BJP government in the state was spending disproportionate funds to procure equipment for COVID-19 treatment including test kits, ventilators and beds.

Kumaraswamy also questioned why no action was taken on officials in charge of the COVID-19 crisis over the charges. Despite his claims, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has shuffled the official in charge of Bengaluru's COVID-19 crisis by replacing former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner BH Anil Kumar with his predecessor Manjunath Prasad.