HD Kumaraswamy asks Centre to take action against AYUSH secy over Hindi row

“Those who cannot speak Hindi can quit. I don't speak English very well,” the Ayush Secretary had said.

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy took to Twitter on Sunday, calling AYUSH Secretary Rajesh Kotecha’s statement a “shameless enthusiasm for Hindi imposition”. At the virtual training programme organised by the AYUSH Ministry, Rajesh Kotecha had said, “Those who cannot speak Hindi can quit. I don't speak English very well.” This sparked outrage and Kotecha was accused of imposing Hindi on people.

"In the virtual training hosted by the AYUSH department, Rajesh Kotecha, the secretary of the department, said, ‘Those who cannot speak Hindi can quit. I don't speak English very well.’ Is this a request not to speak English, or a shameless enthusiasm to impose Hindi?” HD Kumaraswamy said in a tweet.

Kumaraswamy said that Kotecha’s statement is a violation of the Indian Constitution as the country follows the constitutional “federal system”. “Every language here is part of the federal system? Isn’t this anti-constitutional?” Kumaraswamy added.

Kumaraswamy questioning the decades-long system of Hindi imposition and asked how long should non-Hindi speaking people suffer in the country. “Just because Kannadigas and people who speak other languages do not know Hindi, how many more sacrifices should we make? The Union government must take action against Rajesh Kotecha, the AYUSH secretary, who is obsessed with Hindi imposition,” Kumaraswamy said.

Kumaraswamy’s statement came after Rajesh Kotecha accused the non-Hindi speaking participants of manipulation. In an interview to CNN News18, he said, “I said I am speaking in Hindi and English, both. Because from North Indian participants, I got messages that I speak in Hindi. So these hooligans started shouting only English, only English. But I said no, I will speak in both languages. They were not ready to listen. This was the kind of manipulation.”

On Saturday, doctors from Tamil Nadu had written to the Ministry of AYUSH flagging issues related to training and discrimination against those who could not speak Hindi. Following this, several political leaders from Tamil Nadu had demanded that the Centre take action against Kotecha.

“The Prime Minister should ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future. Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K Palaniswami, should write a letter to the Prime Minister asking him to ensure that the link language of English should be used in such conferences to enable people from non-Hindi states also understand,” DMK chief MK Stalin had said.