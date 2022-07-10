HC refuses to settle rape case against Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son Binoy

A division bench of the Bombay HC refused to hear the mutual application filed by Binoy and the complainant seeking to end the court proceedings.

news Court

The Bombay High Court (HC) on Saturday, July 9, dismissed an application filed by Binoy Kodiyeri, who is Kerala CPI(M) state Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son, to settle a case of sexual assault in which he has been named as the accused. IANS reports that Binoy and the complainant were on a mutual understanding for an out-of-court settlement and approached the court to terminate the litigation.

However, a division bench of the Bombay HC refused to hear the mutual application filed by Binoy and the woman seeking to end the court proceedings. The Mumbai-based woman, who is originally from Bihar, had approached the Mumbai Police in 2019 and alleged sexual assault by Binoy that took place 10 years ago.

The woman had filed a complaint at Mumbai's Oshiwara police station on June 13, 2019, saying that her son who is aged 11 years was fathered by Binoy. The police had registered an FIR against the CPI(M) leader's son under alleged charges of sexual abuse and criminal intimidation.

Binoy had said that the woman was blackmailing him but the court had ordered a paternity test and the results are awaited. According to the woman, Binoy was in a relationship with her since 2008 when she was working in a dance bar in Dubai and had promised to marry her. But when she came to know that Binoy was already married, she decided to file a complaint with the police.

In the complaint, the woman said that she became pregnant in 2009 and Binoy had moved her to a flat in Andheri West, Mumbai, and on July 22, 2010, her son was born. She said that Binoy used to take care of her and had paid the rent for the accommodation.

However, in 2018, when the CPI(M) leader's son was charged in a financial fraud case, she inquired about him and found that he was already married. The woman alleged that she was then threatened by Binoy and his relatives and hence, she lodged a complaint with the police.