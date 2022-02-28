HC pulls up CPI(M) for putting up flag poles on footpaths in Ernakulam

The court asked whether its orders would only be enforced after someone loses their life in an accident as a result of such illegal installations.

The Kerala High Court on Monday, February 28, expressed strong displeasure on how the workers of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) displayed billboards, flags, postures across the streets ahead of the 23rd State party conference scheduled on March 1 to March 4 in Ernakulam.

The court observed that the flag poles were dangerously placed on the footpaths and said that political parties' meetings should not endanger the lives of the people. The observations by Justice Devan Ramachandran came while hearing a plea the court had initiated on its own in 2018 on the issue of unauthorised installation of flag poles and flex boards on road sides. During the hearing on Monday, the court, referring to the flag poles set up in connection with the coming CPI(M) conference, asked whether a political party thinks it can do anything.

It also observed that the state government turns a blind eye to what is happening when its party violates the law, but if an ordinary citizen does not wear a helmet, he is fined. "Is this the legal system that Kerala is proud of," the judge asked and added that when he criticises such things, he is labelled as a spokesperson for another party.

The court later asked the city corporation to produce the permission granted for placing the festoons and similar publicity materials and asked the authorities to inform the court on the progress of the removal of all such materials after the event is over.

It also sought to know the state government's stand on the flag poles being set up in Kochi city, while observing that its repeated orders on the issue were being violated. The court asked whether its orders would only be enforced after someone loses their life in an accident as a result of such illegal installations.

The Kochi Corporation, during the hearing, told the court that it had given permission to CPI(M) to erect the flag poles and that they would be removed on March 5 after the conference gets over. In response to the submission, the court expressed its dissatisfaction over the permission granted by the corporation and asked it to place the same on record before the next date of hearing. It also directed that it be informed about the progress regarding removal of the flag poles after the conference. The court further said that action should be taken when flag poles are erected in violation of road safety rules.

This will be the first party conference of CPI(M) that the veteran leader VS Achuthanandan would miss after 1964. The party state secretary and a politburo member is currently battling health issues in Thiruvananthapuram after recovering from Covid-19.

Meanwhile, ahead of the conference there were speculations that CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan would join the cabinet. However, denying the reports, he told the media that his role is to ensure full support to the government.

"There have been no such talks at all and it's just speculation by some people, which has no merit. The present government is functioning well and so are all the ministers and it is only a figment of imagination that's been let loose," said Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, denying an impending reshuffle of portfolios.

