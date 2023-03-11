HC permits memorial event of Udumalpet Shankar, says â€˜honourâ€™ killings prevalent in TN

Shankarâ€™s wife Kowsalya had sought permission to hold a public meeting on March 12 at a venue near Kumaralingam, to spread awareness about â€˜honourâ€™ killing and promote inter caste marriages.

news Caste

The Madras High Court on Friday, March 10, granted permission to conduct the public meeting to mark the 7th death anniversary of Shankar, a Dalit man who was killed in an â€˜honourâ€™ killing incident for marrying a woman from the Thevar community. The court was hearing a petition by Kowsalya, Shankarâ€™s wife. Justice G Chandrasekharan, who heard the petition, set aside the order passed by the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Udumalpet Sub-Division, that had banned the public meeting and directed the authorities to grant permission for the event.

Kowsalya had sought permission on behalf of the Shankar Social Justice Trust to hold a public meeting on March 12 at a venue near the Kumaralingam bus stop, to spread awareness about â€˜honourâ€™ killing and also to promote inter caste marriages. But her representation was rejected on March 8. Kowsalya then challenged the proceeding and filed a petition in the High Court.

The government advocate S Santhosh opposed the petition on the grounds that the meeting would cause a law and order issue. He also stated that Shankar's brother and around 550 residents from their village Kumaralingam Chavadi are opposing the event.

"The offence of â€˜honourâ€™ killing takes place every now and then. It is not as though there are no â€˜honourâ€™ killings in Tamil Nadu and they are totally eradicated. It is not in dispute that the petitioner is a victim of â€˜honourâ€™ killing, that her husband was murdered for the reason that he belongs to a Scheduled Caste while she belongs to a Most Backward Caste," the court observed while stating that it could not prevent the meeting.

Kowsalya founded the Shankar Social Justice Trust on his 2nd death anniversary. Shankar, married to Kowsalya in 2015. On March 13, 2016, the couple was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Udumalpet of Tiruppur district. While Shankar succumbed to his injuries on the spot, Kowsalya survived despite her wounds. Shankarâ€™s murderers were hired by Kowsalyaâ€™s family who belong to the Kallar community, a part of the powerful Thevar caste-cluster. The murder was committed in the name of caste-pride. After Shankarâ€™s death, Kowsalya fought the legal battle to bring to book her husbandâ€™s killers, including her own family. In December 2017, the Tiruppur Sessions Court sentenced the main accused and Kowsalyaâ€™s father Chinnasamy and five others to death. Two others were given double-life terms and a five-year term. Kowsalya's mother Annalakshmi and three others were acquitted. On June 22, 2022, the Madras High Court overturned the session's court verdict and acquitted Chinnasamy and two others. The death sentences of the hired killers were reduced to 25 years imprisonment.

