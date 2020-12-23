HC orders Rs 7.5k monthly compensation to TN woman transfused with HIV+ blood

The incident happened in December 2018 in a government health facility in Tamil Naduâ€™s Sattur.

Two years after a 23-year-old woman was transfused with HIV infected blood by a government blood bank in Tamil Naduâ€™s Sattur, the Madras High Court ordered that the government should provide her with a monthly monetary assistance of Rs 7,500. According to reports, a division bench consisting of Justice N Kirubakaran and Justice B Pugalendhi passed the order after the victim told the court that the doctor had advised her to have nutritious food and that she was not able to do so due to her financial condition.

After the news of the negligent transfusion came out in the open, several persons had moved the court seeking adequate compensation for the victim. The woman was diagnosed with a low platelet count and was pregnant when she was transfused with the infected blood. Following the petitions, the court had earlier ordered the state government to pay Rs 25 lakh as compensation to the victim and construct a house for her. The court had also ordered that the woman be provided with a job suitable to her qualifications.

The incident came to light after the one who had donated blood realised that he was HIV positive after donating the blood. He had immediately contacted the blood bank and informed them of this. Following this, the blood bank contacted the woman and her family to inform them of the issue. The woman was immediately admitted to Maduraiâ€™s Government Rajaji Hospital for treatment and monitoring as she was nearing her delivery due date. The woman gave birth in January 2019 and the infantâ€™s blood report came out negative for HIV.

Three staff members, including the lab technician at the Sattur Blood Bank, were suspended after the incident and an inquiry was ordered under the leadership of Dr Sindha, a senior blood bank officer at Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.