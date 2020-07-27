Have health insurance? Then Telangana's price cap on COVID-19 treatment won’t apply

The Telangana Health Minister on Sunday claimed that only 19% of the COVID-19 patients in the state require hospital treatment.

The Telangana government’s price cap fixed for COVID-19 treatment at private hospitals will not be applicable to those who have health insurance, the state's health department announced on Sunday. Earlier, the state government had removed certain drugs from the price cap on treatment costs.

In a press statement to the media, the Director of Public Health stated that “The rates are not applicable to patients subscribing to insurance schemes as well as those being treated under various agreements/MoUs entered with the hospitals and different sponsored groups or corporate entities.”

The provision is the second amendment to the Government Order (GO) 248 first released on June 15. The GO 248 had provided a price cap on all drugs used for treatment, however, this provision was diluted with the first amendment made to the GO on July 6.

The July 6 amendment excluded high-end drugs such as immunoglobulins, Meropenem, Tocilizumab etc. and parenteral nutrition from the price cap, these items are now being charged at the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) by the private hospitals.

In the meantime, the Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender, speaking to the media on Sunday claimed that only 19% of the COVID-19 patients in the state require hospital treatment and doctor’s attention, reported The New Indian Express. The minister opined that the remaining 81% do not show severe symptoms and thus did not require hospital care.

Eatala also announced that 250 more beds will be added to the Government General Hospital at Nizamabad taking the total beds at the hospital to 450. He also assured that necessary equipment such as ventilators and oxygen cylinders will be arranged and that vacant positions will be filled soon. The minister also stated that the Kamareddy Bodhan and Armoor area hospitals are also being equipped to treat COVID-19 patients.