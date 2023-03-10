Hathras murder case: Lone convict to challenge verdict in Allahabad HC

On March 2, a special court in Uttar Pradesh had acquitted three out of the four accused in the 2020 Hathras murder case. None of them were convicted of rape.

The family of the lone convicted person in the 2020 Hathras murder case has decided to challenge the trial court's verdict in the Allahabad High Court, their lawyers said. On March 2, a special court in Hathras had convicted the main accused in the case, Sandeep Sisodia, of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, but acquitted him of the rape charges. Three others who were arrested with him were acquitted of all charges.

The case was related to the alleged rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit girl at Boolgarhi village under Chandapa police station limits on September 14, 2020. Four local residents were accused of raping the victim when she was out to get cattle fodder. She was left partially paralysed after the alleged assault and was rushed to a hospital in nearby Aligarh town, where she also recorded her statement. She was later shifted to Delhi for treatment, where she died.

Family members of Sandeep Sisodia have now decided to challenge the trial court's order in the High Court. MS Pundheer, the lawyer who had represented all four accused in court, said that Sandeep was also innocent and his family has decided to file an appeal. “Charges against all four were the same. The court acquitted three and convicted only Sandeep Sisodia. We will approach the High Court seeking acquittal of Sandeep under the same conditions in which the three others were acquitted. We have identified several legal points that will be raised in the High Court,” he said.

The family members of the woman are also not satisfied with the verdict, and they will soon challenge it in the Allahabad High Court, said Seema Kushwaha, the lawyer who represented the victim's family during the trial.

“We will move the high court against the trial court's verdict. The court has not taken several facts into consideration. After going through the order, we have identified several facts related to the case which will be highlighted in the High Court,” she added.

Petitions challenging the trial court's order are likely to be filed in the Allahabad High Court after it reopens on March 13.