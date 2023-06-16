‘Hate politics behind Modi regime’s denial of grains to Karnataka’: DKS

“Snatching the food of the poor is part of the Union government’s hate politics”, said Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who vowed to protest the move.

news Politics

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has slammed the Union government’s directive to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) as hate politics and said that the Congress would organise massive protests across the state to force New Delhi’s hand. Addressing a press conference, he also revealed the FCI, which had earlier promised to supply the rice, had now written a letter reneging on its commitment.

"This is an example of the hate politics practised by the union government. BJP is snatching the food of the poor. It is a party that indulges in the betrayal of poor masses," he charged. "The FCI had promised to provide 2.28 lakh metric tonnes of rice, but are now going back on their word. The Congress party was voted to power by the poor people, and the BJP wants to pursue hate towards them. We are being threatened, but we will surely fight back," he said.

The FCI move comes at a time when a debate is raging as to whether Congress can deliver on its five major electoral promises. Shivakumar though was at pains to stress his government was on track – "We have shown our commitment by giving in-principle consent to all the schemes in the first cabinet meeting itself."

When asked about the proposed visit of the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues to New Delhi, he said they were going there on June 21 on an invitation from AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. "Rahul Gandhi has also invited us. At the same time, we have sought appointments with several central ministers. Let the BJP MPs cooperate with us and help the state get the rice,” he said.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies K.H. Muniyappa has said that the state government is contacting the Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Chattisgarh governments to purchase the required amount of rice for the Anna Bhagya scheme it has promised. Under it, single-member below the poverty line families will get 7 kg of rice, while a 10-member family 70 kg a month.

Muniyappa noted procuring rice from the open market was only a consequence of the union government’s perverse refusal. “After all purchasing from agencies like the FCI would work out much cheaper,” he added.

Meanwhile, BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi has denounced the state government’s protest over the rice issue as a pack of lies and demanded that the CM release the letter containing the FCI’s promise to supply rice to Karnataka.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday tweeted a directive from the union government to the FCI asking it to discontinue the sale of wheat and rice to state governments under the Open Market Sales Scheme (Domestic).

But Ravi insists, "Let them stop making false allegations and provide the money to the people, they will buy the rice. The union government has not made any promise on the supply of rice at all. They would not want the Congress government to then distribute the rice and claim it is its own scheme.”

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has threatened statewide BJP protests if free rice is not given by July 1 as promised by the Congress government.