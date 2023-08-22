Haryanvi singer Raju Punjabi passes away at 40

Haryanvi singer Raju Punjabi passed away in a private hospital in Hisar on Tuesday, August 22, after suffering from a prolonged ailment. According to a medical report, the 40-year-old was battling jaundice for the last 10 days, and his condition was critical.

Following an improvement in his health conditions, he was discharged earlier but was readmitted following a deterioration in his health.

Raju Punjabi came to the limelight after his Haryanvi song "Desi-Desi na bolya kar chori rey" became popular. A few days ago, Raju Punjabi released his last song "Aapse Milke Yaara Humko Aacha Laga Tha".

He had also collaborated with renowned Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary on a project. "His cremation will be done in his native village Ravatsar Khera in Hanumangarh of Rajasthan," a family member said.