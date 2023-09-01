Harshina medical negligence case: Two docs, two nurses named in revised chargesheet

The names of three others, including the superintendent of the Institute of Maternal and Child Health at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital have been excluded.

news Crime

Kerala police, on Friday, September 1, submitted a revised list of the accused in the medical negligence case in Keralaâ€™s Kozhikode Medical College where a pair of forceps were left in the abdomen of a woman named Harshina. The list was submitted to the Judicial First Class Magistrate in Kunnamangalam. The new list has names of four accused - two doctors and two nurses. The names of three others, including the superintendent of the Institute of Maternal and Child Health at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital have been excluded.

According to reports, the newly arraigned are Assistant Professor in the Obstetrics and Gynaecology department of Manjeri Medical College Hospital Dr Rameshan CK; Consultant in Gynaecology at Matha Hospital in Kottayam Dr Shahna; Grade 1 Nursing officer at Kozhikode MCH Rehna; and Grade 1 Staff Nurse at Kozhikode MCH Manju KG.

A Mathrubhumi report said the investigation has been completed. Despite the medical board refusing their probe report, the police have stated that the negligence happened at the MCH and a case will be registered under the Medical Negligence Act.

Harshina alleged that forceps were left inside her stomach during a cesarean surgery in 2017, conducted at the Kozhikode MCH. This was removed only in 2022 after she sought treatment for pain and underwent multiple medical tests. The police probe report found serious procedural lapses during the time of her surgery, and held two doctors and two nursing staff of the Kozhikode Medical College hospital responsible for the goof-up. This was, however, dismissed by a Medical Board constituted by the DMO, following which she staged a protest at the state capital.

Read: An assault victim and a medical negligence victim are battling a Kerala medical college