Harsha murder: Why Karnataka cops are pursuing those behind an anonymous FB profile

Police believe that the people behind the profile, who they believe are using a VPN, could provide clues to the murder of the Bajrang Dal leader as they had trolled him in 2015 as well.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Karnataka that is investigating the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Shivamogga district, has been tasked with another mission: to find who is behind 'Mangalore Muslims', a mysterious Facebook handle that law enforcement agencies have been trying to track down since 2016. It is unusual for the CID to investigate cyber crimes, but the police department insists that finding the person or persons behind the profile is important to the ongoing murder investigation.

Police sources say that it all started in 2015 when a page called Mangalore Muslims posted a statement against Harsha. The post said that Harsha had made derogatory comments about the Prophet Muhammad and exhorted people to file a criminal complaint against him. The page went defunct in 2019 by which time police were already on its trail. On February 26, six days after Harshaâ€™s murder, another Facebook profile with the same name, â€˜Mangalore Muslimsâ€™, shared a screenshot of the 2015 post from the defunct handle.

Before the police made their first arrest over the murder of Harsha, the profile shared the old screenshot and claimed that a minister from BJP had hired people to kill Harsha and fester communal unrest. The post also referred to Harsha derogatorily. The post by Mangalore Muslims further issued a threat to Asianet Suvarna news anchor Ajith Hanumakkanavar, who had reportedly spoken about the Prophet Mohammed in 2019.

Soon, this Facebook post was shared widely by Hindutva supporters who sought to draw a connection between the murder and the people behind the Mangalore Muslims profile. Though many incendiary posts did the rounds soon after Harshaâ€™s murder, police say that they decided to investigate this particular user as this was not the first such post by the user.

After the Mangaluru police filed an FIR on February 21, the cyber crime police in Bengaluru South followed, and booked a case against the same Facebook profile on February 23. This was for making comments against Justice Krishna Dixit, one of the judges of the bench of the Karnataka High Court, which is hearing the hijab case. A post dated February 9 showed a picture of the judge with the caption, "These are the judges who are going to give the verdict on hijab. Look at it (the picture) properly."



Who is behind Mangalore Muslims?



Police in Mangaluru suspect that the new Mangalore Muslims profile was routed through Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. "It could also be someone sitting in India and using a VPN," a Mangaluru police official said.



The new Mangalore Muslims profile was created recently, and is a copy of the older Facebook page of the same name which has been blocked several times in the past for posting provocative messages. The new profile has the same name and logo as the old Mangalore Muslims Facebook page. In 2016, the administrators of the Mangalore Muslims Facebook page were booked for posting derogatory messages against the Durga Parameshwari temple in Mangaluru. The page was blocked after the Mangaluru police approached Facebook's Mumbai office after getting consent from the district court. But the police, at the time, could not identify the person who was running the page.



Another FIR was registered against the page in 2017 based on a complaint by the Dakshina Kannada BJP leader Brijesh Chowta. The complaint was filed after a post on the Facebook page allegedly threatened the controversial RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat who himself has several cases of intimidation and hate speech against him. "Though an FIR was registered, there was no update on the investigation and it did not come to light who was behind this page," Brijesh Chowta says.



An activist, Shabeer Ahamed from Mangaluru, points out that it is not clear what the police deem as 'hateful' messages. He says there are posts by several well known social media accounts that are promoting hatred between Hindus and Muslims but no action was taken on them by the police. Shabeer, who was part of a fact-finding team by Peopleâ€™s Union for Civil Liberties which documented cases of communal violence in Dakshina Kannada in 2021, has been making a list of hateful social media posts in the last two months. It included speeches by Hindutva leaders like Puneeth Kerehalli in Bengaluru calling for a boycott of Muslim businesses, and another video showing Hindutva-supporting men heckling a temple priest for allowing an interfaith wedding at his temple in Belthangady. "The police did not take action in these cases. If they are taking action against social media posts promoting hatred, there are many more hateful posts they should be looking at," he says.



Mangaluru police officials claimed they have been scanning over 1,000 social media pages for the last month for posts that could raise communal tensions, espcially after Harshaâ€™s murder. "We archive social media posts as soon as they are posted on these pages. Only when we spot posts outrightly promoting enmity between religions, we take action," a police official in Mangaluru says.



In this time, the police have booked two cases over social media posts, one against the administrators of Mangalore Muslims Facebook profile and another against a 17-year-old Muslim boy over an Instagram video. The boy was taken into custody in Bengaluru on February 25 for posting photos and videos on Instagram under the name 'Trollking193'. According to the police, he had uploaded edited videos of an Islamic flag on a Hindu temple. "He was from a poor family and he had lost his father in his childhood. He worked in a vegetable shop in Bengaluru and said that he was posting videos on his own," the police official says.











