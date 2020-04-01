Harish Shankar's film with Pawan Kalyan will be a mass entertainer?

The director is currently busy with the scripting of the film.

Flix Tollywood

Power Star Pawan Kalyan and director Harish Shankar collaborated for Gabbar Singh in 2015 which turned out to be a huge hit in Tollywood. This powerful duo is all set to get back together for a new project. It was earlier reported that the untitled film is still in the early stages of production and more details will be out soon. The movie will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

According to sources we hear that the director is currently busy with the scripting for the film. The buzz in the industry is that Harish Shankar is planning the film as a complete mass entertainer and will leave no stone unturned to ensure that Pawan Kalyan’s fans love it.



Pawan Kalyan, in the meantime, will be wrapping up the Pink Telugu remake in which he is playing Amitabh Bachchan’s role. The star stayed away from the arch lights for a long time to focus on his political commitments. The remake film will be the Power Star’s re-entry into Tollywood since his sabbatical.

For the Pink remake, which is titled Vakeel Saab, Sriram Venu will be wielding the megaphone with ace director Tirvikram Srinivas penning the dialogues. Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju will be producing the remake under their respective banners.



Pawan Kalyan’s other upcoming film, directed by Krish, is a period drama. The untitled film, produced by AM Rathnam, is touted to hit the marquee for Sankranthi next year. Referred to as PSPK 27 for now, it will have two heroines sharing the screen space with Pawan Kalyan and the latest reports are that the Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez has been roped in to play one of the two female leads. Sources close to the film unit say that she will be playing the second heroine in it while the search is on to rope in the other female lead.

(Content provided by Digital Natiive)