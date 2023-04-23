Harassment allegation: Assam police summons Youth Congress leader BV Srinivas

The notice has been pasted by the Assam police special team at the residence of Youth Congress Chief BV Srinivas’s relative in Basaveshwara Nagar in Benguluru.

The Assam police has summoned the national president of Indian Youth Congress B V Srinivas in connection with the FIR registered against him in Dispur for allegedly harassing the Assam unit Youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta. The notice has been pasted by the Assam police special team at the residence of Youth Congress Chief BV Srinivas’s relative in Basaveshwara Nagar in Benguluru.

The notice has been served under section 41(a) of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973, asking him to appear before the Dispur police station authorities for investigation on May 2. The notice also adds that if BV Srinivas fails to attend or comply with the directions he is liable for arrest under section 41A(3) and (4) of the CrPC.

The national president of Indian Youth Congress BV Srinivas has been accused of harassment by the suspended Assam unit youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta. A case has been registered against Srinivas in Dispur police station under Sections 509, 294, 341, 352, 354, 354A, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

A four-member team of Assam Police led by Joint Commissioner of Police Prateek Thube is currently in Benguluru. The Assam DGP GP Singh confirmed the development, however he refused to divulge further details.

Reacting to the FIR registered against BV Srinivas, Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for carrying out a propaganda campaign against Congress leaders. “Sometimes he wants to arrest Pawan Khera, sometimes he wants to arrest BV Srinivas, sometimes he wants to arrest somebody else. He wants to outbid Amit Shah and Shah should be worried about this,” he added.

Taking to twitter, the Assam Chief Minister said that the police are acting in accordance with the law. They are currently investigating a case filed by a female Congress worker against the accused person under Section 354 (Assault a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) of IPC. “It is unfair to blame me for the lack of a safe environment within the Congress party for female workers. Please advise the accused to cooperate with the legal process,” Himanta Biswa Sarma added.