â€˜Happy Birthday Manju Warrierâ€™ trends with plethora of new releases

The actor has also produced a couple of the upcoming films including â€˜Lalitham Sundaramâ€™ and â€˜Kayattamâ€™.

Flix Mollywood

One picture shows her semi hidden face, colourful patterns covering the rest of it. She is smiling radiantly amid all the colours. The other picture shows her in shock, quite literally, her curls standing up on her head. She is next to four others, in various states of burns and injuries. Both the pictures come around the time of her birthday - Manju Warrier's â€“ that falls on September 10. The actor, known to be a superstar in Malayalam, has quite a few releases coming up.

Among the two pictures mentioned above, the first with the semi hidden face is a poster of her multilingual cross-cultural movie called Ayisha. It is directed by Aamir Pallikal and produced by Zakariya K - the director of Sudani from Nigeria and Oru Halal Love Story. The film is written by Ashif Kakkodi.

The other picture is the first look poster of Lalitham Sundaram. Sitting next to her in the poster is a smiling Biju Menon with a plastered nose. Standing behind the two are three other figures in a bad state - Saiju Kurup, Deepti Sati and a third person, all with injury marks on their faces, looking stunned. Coincidentally the poster was released on September 9, which happened to be Biju Menon's birthday. The film will mark the directorial debut of Manju's brother and actor Madhu Wariar. Manju has produced the film along with Century Kochumon.

Another film Manju produced and awaiting release is Kayattam, which is directed by Sanal Kumar Sasidharan. It has her playing the lead, trekking the Himalayas with others. A special language was developed for the film.

Thereâ€™s more. Only days ago, the first look of another of her films -- Meri Awaz Suno -- was released . It shows a cheerful picture of her and actor Jayasurya, a radio hanging around the neck of the latter. The film is written and directed by G Prajesh Sen, who earlier made Captain that won Jayasurya the state award for Best Actor that year.

In August, yet another Manju Warrier film â€“ Kaapa -- was announced by Mammootty and Mohanlal sharing the motion poster on their Facebook pages. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Anna Ben, Asif Ali and others. It is directed by Venu, who, when he turned from cinematography to filmmaking 23 years ago, made his debut with Manju Warrier in the lead in a film called Daya.

Other Manju Warrier films in various stages of production include Padavettu ( with Nivin Pauly ), Vellarikkappatanam ( with Soubin Shahir ) and two delayed releases - Marakkar: Arabikadalitne Simham ( with Mohanlal ) and Jack and Jill ( with Kalidas Jayaram ).