Hannah Dingley makes history as first woman to manage an English men's football team

In her debut match on June 5, Hannah Dingley led the Forest Green Rovers FC to a 1-1 draw in a pre-season encounter in EFL League 2 against Melksham Town.

news Sports

Hannah Dingley has made history by becoming the first female coach to be hired by a professional men's team. Forest Green Rovers FC, a football club that competes in English Football League Two (EFL League 2), appointed Dingley as their caretaker manager, marking a significant milestone in the sport. Dingley steps in to replace Duncan Ferguson, the previous coach who took charge in January but couldn't prevent the team's relegation from 2022–23 EFL League One to League 2, the third division of the English Football League.

In her debut match, Hannah Dingley led Forest Green to a 1-1 draw in a pre-season encounter against Melksham Town on Wednesday, June 5. Dingley, who has been with Forest Green for the past four years, holds the distinction of being the sole female in charge of a men's English Football League Academy, as confirmed by a statement from the club. While her appointment as the manager of the men's team is temporary, it represents a significant milestone in the annals of English football.

"I’m really excited for this next step of my career. Pre-season has just begun and the full season kicks off very soon. It’s an exciting time in football. I am grateful for the opportunity to step up and to lead such a progressive and forward-thinking club,” Hannah said in a statement.

Chairman of Forest Green Rovers, Dale Vince, said, “Hannah was the natural choice to be first-team interim Head Coach - she’s done a fantastic job leading our Academy and is well aligned with the values of the club. It’s perhaps telling for the men’s game that in making this appointment on merit, we’ll break new ground - and Hannah will be the first female Head Coach in English (men’s) football."