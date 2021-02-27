â€˜Hand over hoarded explosives or lose licenseâ€™: Karnataka Min to quarry and mine owners

The order was passed following two blasts that took place within a monthâ€™s gap in the state.

news Mining

The Karnataka government ordered mine and quarry owners to handover their extra stock of explosives within four weeks or lose the license, announced Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani in Raichur on Friday. The warning was issued following two separate blasts that occurred in stone quarries in just a monthâ€™s gap.

The first blast occurred in Shivamoggga, where an explosive-laden truck exploded and killed six persons on January 22. The second blast occurred in a quarry situated in Chikkaballapura on February 23, killing six persons.

After reviewing the progress and mining activities of Hatti Gold Mines in Lingasgur in Raichur, Nirani told reporters that officials have been directed to conduct a thorough inspection and recover illegally hoarded explosive materials. "Licences of those mine owners who fail to return the hoarded explosives will be cancelled," he announced.

The minister said that those who fail to discharge their duties will have to bear the brunt. "We have received repeated complaints against some errant officials and their involvement in illegal mining activities. We will not protect anyone and the government will initiate strict disciplinary action against such officials," he said.

On Wednesday, Nirani said that the government was mulling over enacting new legislation restricting only quarry licence-holders to use explosives. He told reporters that the decision would be taken only after discussing the matter with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

On Hatti Gold Mines, Nirani added that the state government had already prepared a blueprint to modernise the mines and work will soon commence. "The gold production here has reduced due to COVID-19 pandemic but things will gradually improve."

According to the HGML website, the Chitradurga unit's operations for gold mining and processing ore has been temporarily suspended and the company has diversified into wind farm projects.