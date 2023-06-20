Hampi Kannada University appeals for waiver of Rs 77 lakh electricity bill

The universityâ€™s Vice Chancellor, Paramashiva Murthy, also highlighted that the government has not allocated any funds for the university's development either.

Hospet-based Hampi Kannada University, renowned for its multidisciplinary research on various aspects of Karnataka and the Kannada language, has approached the Karnataka Energy Minister, KJ George, seeking the waiver of a substantial power bill. The bill, amounting to Rs 77 lakh, includes pending arrears. In a letter addressed to the Energy Minister, the university's Vice Chancellor, Paramashiva Murthy, highlighted the financial constraints faced by the institution, making it challenging to sustain its operations.

Established in 1991, Hampi Kannada University has been grappling with various maintenance-related issues. Alongside the mounting electricity bill, the university is experiencing a shortage of lecturers, hindering its ability to meet academic demands effectively. Moreover, financial constraints have impeded the university's capacity to adequately compensate its current staff members. The lack of an internal revenue stream, as the university does not have any affiliated colleges or admit students seeking degrees, further exacerbates the financial strain.

Murthy emphasized that the government has not allocated any funds for the university's development, adding to the financial burden. The outstanding electricity bill, coupled with arrears spanning ten months, amounts to approximately Rs 1 crore. While the university is diligently allocating available funds to cover other expenses, the payment of arrears necessitates additional financial support. Murthy expressed uncertainty regarding the availability of the required funds but reiterated the university's request for the payment of the outstanding electricity bill.

The Vice Chancellor's appeal comes at a time when the Karnataka Energy Department has been inundated with complaints from numerous residents regarding unusually high power bills for the month of June. The financial strain faced by Hampi Kannada University underscores the challenges encountered by educational institutions in the state, particularly in maintaining essential services and ensuring uninterrupted academic activities.