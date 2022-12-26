Half-eaten body of man attacked by tiger found near Corbett Reserve

Officials said that the deceased and his friends were drinking in the Corbett-Ramnagar forest after dusk, which is strictly prohibited.

news Wildlife

A 32-year-old man was killed by a tiger in Ramnagar forest division of Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR) in Uttarakhand, officials said on Sunday, December 25. The half-eaten body of Nafees was recovered on Sunday morning, 150 metres away from a bridge over Panod canal, CTR Director Dhiraj Pandey said.

Nafees was drinking liquor with some friends near the canal late on Saturday evening when he was dragged away by the tiger, the official said. Nafees was a resident of Khatari village near Ramnagar, Pandey said. Officials have also added that action is being taken to catch the tiger.

According to reports, nobody is permitted within the Corbett-Ramnagar forest area between sunset and sunrise. The tiger which attacked Nafees had recently attacked and killed another man on December 12. “There are clear-cut instructions that this vulnerable area, where the trio entered during the day and stayed till evening, is to be avoided after dusk. We have issued instructions to trap or tranquilise the animal,” Samir Sinha, chief wildlife warden of Uttarakhand forest department, told the Times of India.

The report also says that 13 deaths due to tiger attacks have been reported in Uttarakhand since 2000 — five in 2005, seven in 2017 and six in 2018.