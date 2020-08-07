Guv Sreedharan Pillai complains against FB post that falsely said he has COVID-19

Governor alleged that there is a group behind it and that all the profiles that posted the fake news and commented below it are fake.

Coronavirus Fake News

Mizoram governor and former Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party state president PS Sreedharan Pillai has filed a complaint with the Kerala Chief Secretary, Viswas Mehta, and state police chief Lokanath Behera against a Facebook post that claims he has COVID-19. The post first appeared in a page named 'Kavi Pada'. The post says that the Mizoram Governor tested positive for coronavirus and his condition is critical due to liver ailments. However, Sreedharan Pillai has alleged that the post has insulted him.

Speaking to the media, the governor said that though he had noticed the post a few days ago, on Wednesday a businessman who is close to him called from abroad and shared his worries over his health. "That is when I checked the post and saw more than 300 comments expressing their wish that I die soon. Later I realised that all the profiles that commented were fake. Even the businessman told me that it is a gang. I saw some known names in the comments, but when their profiles were checked, they turned out to be fake. In Kerala, they think they can do whatever they wish, so representing Mizoram Rajbhavan, the secretary has given a complaint," he said.

He said that since the post and comments are in Malayalam, the complaint was filed in Kerala. He also added that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has promised to take strict action in the case.

Sreedharan Pillai said that he used to ignore such fake messages when he was a political worker. "But this has caused me pain. I am sure that it is done by a particular group. But I am not sure who they are. Let law take its course," he added.

He also said that the central intelligence bureau is enquiring about it.

