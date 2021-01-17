‘Gurumurthy tainting Cho Ramaswamy’s legacy’: TTV responds to 'sewer water' comment

Dhinakaran said that Gurumurthy had ‘lofty ideas about himself’ and that his words and actions tainted the legacy of his mentor Cho Ramasamy.

AMMK founder and RK Nagar MLA TTV Dhinakaran finally responded to stinging comments made by Thuglak editor S Gurumurthy at an event in Chennai on Thursday about his aunt VK Sasikala. Dhinakaran said that Gurumurthy had ‘lofty ideas about himself’ and that his words and action tainted the legacy of his mentor Cho Ramasamy.

On Thursday, Gurumurthy had quoted senior journalist Arun Shourie at Thuglak's 51st-anniversary celebration and said, “sometimes when your house is on fire, you have to use sewer water to put it out and can't wait for water from the Ganges.” He made this analogy in connection to former AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala, hinting that the AIADMK should accept her support to defeat the DMK. VK Sasikala is set to be released this month from Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara jail after serving a five-year sentence in the disproportionate assets case.

ஒரு சிலர் தங்களைத் தாங்களே அதிமேதாவிகளாக, பவித்திரர்களாக பாவித்துக்கொண்டு பதற்றத்தில் பிதற்றுவதற்கெல்லாம் பதில் சொல்லி நமது நேரத்தை வீணடிக்க வேண்டாம் என்று நினைத்திருந்தேன். ஆனால் பலரும் நமது கருத்தைச் சொல்ல வேண்டும் என்று எதிர்பார்ப்பதால் எனது கருத்தை இங்கே பதிவிடுகிறேன். — TTV Dhinakaran (@TTVDhinakaran) January 16, 2021

Reacting to this comment, TTV Dhinakaran said on Twitter on Saturday night, "I didn't want to waste my time responding to comments of people who blabber in anxiety and think of themselves as geniuses and saints. But since several people are expecting a response, I will do so. For over 50 years, Thuglak's editor Cho offered strong criticism in a humorous way while staying within the limits of decency. Gurumurthy, who claims to see Cho as his mentor, has for the last couple of years, used words that expose his true colours and also bring taint Cho's legacy. It is the people of Tamil Nadu who have to decide which is Ganga water, sewer water and mafia, not Gurumurthy who thinks he is the Bheesham, the son of Ganga. It is regrettable that Gurumurthy's standards have slipped so low."

Gurumurthy had made several controversial statements at the event. He stated that his publication continues to view the Mannargudi family as ‘Mafia’ and that they would turn the AIADMK into a family-owned party like the DMK. He further even alleged that both the AIADMK and DMK were corrupt parties and that the AIADMK can be supported because ‘they are not anti-Hindu’ and are willing to work with the Union government.