Guntur's Jinnah tower controversy: Civic body clarifies on removal of Indian flag

The tower is a pre-Independence monument that has seen several protests demanding that it be renamed after an Indian Muslim leader.

news Controversy

After media reports about the removal of the Indian flag at Guntur’s Jinnah tower went viral on social media, the district authorities clarified on Wednesday, February 23, that the flag was only removed so that it could be reinstalled on a flagpole that was higher. According to the authorities, the flagpole was 40 feet high and the new replacement will be 60 feet high.

The Andhra Pradesh government took to Twitter and issued a clarification in a tweet saying, “Jinnah Tower, Guntur: The National Flag waving at 40 ft was removed to replace with a new flag pole of 60fts. In between the restoration work, the flag was removed as the pole had to be replaced (sic.)”

Speaking to reporters, Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Nishant Kumar said, ”We have begun work to increase the pole from 40 ft to 60 ft. It (The flag) was earlier installed at a 40 ft pole. To increase the height, we need to undertake some concrete and reinforcement work at the foundation. Some false posts are circulating on social media and mainstream media. The Superintendent of Police has been here since morning to supervise the work. It is simply concrete reinforcement work to increase the height of the pole and nothing else.”

Further the Andhra Pradesh government requested the media outlets to take down the false posts and stories. “Some media outlets started propagating the flag was removed and added political flavor as they pleased. We would humbly ask the media channels to take down the false story. We should all be responsible while reporting sensitive stories in the public interest,” the tweet stated.

A TNM report earlier stated that according to historians, the tower was constructed by Lal Jan Basha who was a local Muslim leader during the pre-Independance era after Jinnah's representative Liaquat Ali Khan visited Guntur. The monument stands on six pillars at the bottom and opens to a dome near the top. Of late however, there have been several protests demanding that the tower be renamed after an Indian Muslim leader. After several such protests, on February 1, the tower was repainted in the colours of the Indian national flag.

