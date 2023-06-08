Gujarat: Dominant caste men cut off Dalit manâ€™s thumb after nephew picks up cricket ball

The accused â€” Kuldeepsinh Rajput, Siddhrajsinh Rajput and others â€” allegedly abused a Dalit man with casteist slurs and severed his thumb after being enraged by his nephew picking up their cricket ball.

news Crime

A group of dominant caste men from the Rajput community allegedly severed a Dalit manâ€™s thumb after his eight-year-old nephew picked up a cricket ball during a match at a school playground in Gujarat. The incident happened in Kakoshi village of Patan district on June 4, when one of the accused, Kuldeepsinh Rajput, was enraged by the child picking up the ball while watching the match. According to the police complaint lodged by Dhiraj Parmar, the childâ€™s uncle, their family had gathered near the school ground to celebrate his nephewâ€™s birthday when the incident occurred, according to Hindustan Times.

According to The Times of India, Dhiraj said in his complaint that Kuldeep had scolded his nephew for picking up the ball when Kudeep and some of the other accused were playing cricket. After Dhiraj intervened and the accused intimidated the family, the matter seemed to have been resolved initially, according to Ahmedabad Mirror. However, while Dhiraj and the child left the place, his brother Kirti Parmar stayed back at a tea stall, where the accused returned later armed with sticks and swords. Dhiraj later learned that Kirti had been brutally attacked allegedly by the accused â€” Kuldeepsinh Rajput, Siddhrajsinh Rajput, Rajdeepsinh Darbar, Jaswantsinh Rajput, Chakubha Lakshmanji, Mahendrasinh Rajput, and an unknown man â€” who also allegedly chopped off his thumb, according to ToI. The FIR also mentioned that the accused abused Kirti with casteist slurs, HT reported.

The FIR has been registered at the Kakoshi police station under sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Patan Superintendent of Police Vishakha Dabral said two of the seven accused have been arrested so far and efforts are on to nab the others, Scroll.in reported.