Gujarat BJP’s post on Ahmedabad blasts verdict slammed, removed from Twitter and FB

The image depicted a drawing of a few men wearing skull caps hanging by a noose.

news Social Media

An offensive social media post shared by the Gujarat unit of the BJP, on the heels of a special court's verdict sentencing 38 convicts to death in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case, has been removed by Twitter after it was widely condemned and reported to social media platforms. The image depicted a drawing of a few men wearing skull caps hanging by a noose. It had a tricolour and a drawing depicting the scene of a bomb blast in the background, with "Satyamev Jayate" written on its top right corner. “There will be no pardon to those who spread terror,” the text also said in Gujarati.

"The post on the 2008 serial blasts verdict has been removed by Twitter after someone reported against it," Gujarat BJP spokesperson Yagnesh Dave said on Sunday, February 20, adding that the tweet was in response to the court's judgment. The image was also posted to Facebook and Instagram social media pages of the state BJP unit, where it is now unavailable.

The tweet was widely slammed, with many terming it as “disgusting”, “horrific” and “abominable”.

It's good that Twitter took off BJP Gujarat's tweet with a disgusting cartoon that depicted horrors against Indian Muslims. Now please stop sharing the equally hateful screenshot, even if it is to criticise it. #HateSpeech February 20, 2022

Just days back, #BJP Karnataka tweeted a document with names & addresses of #Muslim children. There's no surprise in BJP #Gujarat now tweeting that horrific cartoon of Muslim men. Activists have been warning of an impending #genocide in India. @TwitterIndia STOP PLATFORMING HATE! — Anna MM Vetticad (@annavetticad) February 20, 2022

You know exactly what you are doing here



You are the official account of the BJP party in Gujarat, and you shared a pro-genocidal message to your 1.5 million followers



This is a shocking act. You have committed a dirty dirty action. It must be condemned around the world — Ian Woolford ️‍ (@iawoolford) February 20, 2022

The official BJP for Gujarat handle has a post so openly Islamophobic and genocidal that in any fair world the party would be banned for it. — Shreya Ila Anasuya (she/they) (@thresholdrose) February 20, 2022

last week it was BJP Karnataka's handle when they put out details of minor students and today it is the BJP Gujarat official handle dehumanising a community. not even pretending now. the intent was always clear as is the impunity they enjoy. in a 'secular democracy'. shame. February 20, 2022

The image was posted on the official Twitter handle of the Gujarat BJP on Saturday, February 19, a day after the special court in Ahmedabad sentenced to death 38 convicts and handed life terms to 11 others in the 2008 serial bombing case. As many as 56 people were killed in the blasts that took place in Ahmedabad on July 26, 2008. Bombs went off in the city at various spots including the state government-run civil hospital, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation-run LG Hospital, on buses, parked bicycles, in cars and other places, killing 56 persons.

The court sentenced 38 of the 49 convicts to death under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. The 11 others were sentenced to life in jail till death. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2.85 lakh each on the 48 convicts.

Judge A R Patel had on February 8 declared 49 of the total 78 accused as guilty under various offences of the Indian Penal Code, including for murder, sedition and waging war against the state, as well as under offences of the UAPA and Explosive Substances Act.