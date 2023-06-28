Gujarat ATS questions Hyderabad man on suspicion of links to ISKP

Based on the information gathered from a Surat woman recently arrested on suspicion of being part of the Islamic State - Khorasan Province, Gujaratâ€™s Anti-Terrorist Squad reportedly questioned a Hyderabad man.

Gujaratâ€™s Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) picked up a Hyderabad man on Tuesday, June 27, who was allegedly in touch with a woman from Surat recently arrested on suspicion of being part of the Islamic State - Khorasan Province (ISKP). A team of Gujarat Police detained Syed Faisullah (41) and was questioning him at an undisclosed place in Hyderabad.

Fasiullah runs a medical store called â€˜Life Medical Hallâ€™ and is a resident of Ranjan colony in Kalapather. He was allegedly in touch with Sumera Banu Malek with whom he was said to be chatting with online. Sumera Banu, 32, was arrested by Gujarat ATS a few days ago on suspicion of being part of ISKP, an Islamic State affiliate active in South and Central Asia.

According to a Times of India report, Fasiullah had allegedly helped Sumera Bano in getting married to Nofel, a friend of Fasiullah from Kerala. Bano and Nofel got married three years ago and lived in Saudi Arabia for two years. After their separation, Bano returned to India and stayed in touch with Fasiullah.

The ATS also reportedly seized ISKP literature and some electronic gadgets from the possession of the woman. On the basis of information provided by Sumera Banu, three men from Srinagar were arrested by the ATS from Porbandar. They were identified as Ubaid Nasir Mir, Hanan Hayat Shawl, and Mohammad Hajim Shah and were allegedly planning to go to Afghanistan via Iran.

Later, another man Zubair Ahmed Munshi, also from Srinagar, was arrested for links with Sumera Banu. Based on the information gathered from her during the interrogation, Gujarat ATS picked up the Hyderabad man and began questioning him.