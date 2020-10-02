Ground report: Chennai's Koyambedu market partially open, physical distancing missing

Six months after it was shut down for becoming a COVID-19 hotspot, parts of the Koyambedu market have reopened in Chennai. However, while the grains and vegetable section have begun functioning, a visit by TNM exposed the complete lack of mask hygiene and physical distancing.

Currently there are 194 wholesale units open in the Koyembedu market in the heart of Chennai. Several guidelines have been issued by the state government to prevent yet another wide-scale spread of the virus within this market. This includes only allowing traders to enter the market between 10 pm and 8 am everyday, closing the market premises by 12 pm, allowing only two vehicles to load and unload vegetables at each unit at any given point of time, spreading awareness on mask hygiene and ensuring physical distancing.

In addition to this, traders are being tested by a medical team outside the premises while constant announcements remind them about the guidelines. Despite this, only a few traders were wearing masks correctly.

When asked about the lack of self-discipline, VR Soundararajan, president of Koyambedu Wholesale Traders Association said, "We have recommended to the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) that a committee be formed, which will work without salary and can help enforce this as a service.”

“We will control the wearing of masks. If authorities tell them to wear a mask, these people won't listen. They will be insulted. That shouldn't happen. So they should form a traders' committee with three people - in fruit, vegetable and other markets. Self-regulation will be helpful," he added.

Jayakumar, who carries masks around the market to sell them, says that traders wear masks when authorities insist but default to faulty practices after they leave.

"They (the government) are making announcements, asking people to use sanitisers and informing everyone about the rules. People follow it but only when they are specifically told at that time. When buyers come and ask for rates, they remove the mask to tell them since their voice is muffled otherwise. After that, they don't remember to put it back on," he adds.

And while traders are seeing a good influx of vehicles coming in to buy produce, they explain that there is a reduction in sales as retail stores attached to the Koyambedu market are yet to be opened.

Speaking to TNM, Govindarajan the Chief Administrative officer of the Koyambedu market said that opening retail stores was not a priority for the government now.

"We are focussed upon ensuring safe practices within the market. We need to focus on saving lives and not just sales. We first have to see how the current setup functions before we take further decisions," he explained.