Ground report: Aspiring beneficiaries of KCR’s Dalita Bandhu hope it changes their lives

While opposition and political circles see it as CM KCR's ploy to secure the Dalit vote bank, Dalits are seeing it as more than that.

news Dalit Welfare

"As one of my sons is a driver, we have applied for a tractor. In case the government gives us liquid cash of Rs 10 lakh, we will buy land or construct a new house," says Rentala Dhanalakshmi, as she sits with her neighbours in front of her tiny house, constructed three decades ago. Dhanalakshmi hails from Kandugula of Huzurabad constituency of Karimnagar, where Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) launched the pilot project of Dalita Bandhu scheme, under which each Dalit family has been promised a sum of Rs 10 lakh directly into their bank accounts. The scheme is touted to be aimed at promoting socio-economic empowerment among the historically marginalised Dalits (Scheduled Castes) who comprise around 18% of the state population. With over Rs 2,000 crore being released for the scheme, hundreds of Dalit families in Huzurabad are already garnering hope that this will change their lives. TNM visited a few Dalit families in Huzurabad to learn how they believe KCR’s plans will empower them.

The Kandugula SC colony is at least one kilometre away from the main village in Huzurabad mandal, hosting around 200 families whose main livelihood is daily wage agricultural work or construction work. During TNM’s visit here, officials are collecting the applications from aspiring beneficiaries for around 30 schemes, ranging from dairy units to four wheelers, harvesting machines, construction material shops, medical shops, diagnostic labs, photo studios etc. Dhanalakshmi and her neighbours Rajitha and Prabha have got confirmation messages that their applications are being processed, and are hoping that they would benefit from the scheme. Dhanalaskhmi was one among the 400 people who attended the meeting with CM KCR prior to the launch of the scheme in July.

Rentala Prabha, whose husband works as construction mason in neighbouring villages, also feels that they could buy a piece of land if the government gives liquid cash of Rs 10 lakh. "Most of us don't have lands, buying land is one of the good options that we have. There are four in our family including me. We can do agriculture since we are already working as agricultural labourers,” she says.

Several Dalit women in the colony have also expressed that the government should instead build them new houses or let them build new houses with the amount given under the Dalit Bandhu scheme, as most of them live in dilapidated houses that were constructed by the government in mid 1980's, during the Congress regime.

KCR's 2 BHK dignity housing project is facing heavy criticism from different quarters with allegations of delay and compromised quality, while the three acres land distribution scheme for landless Dalits, which has been able to benefit mere 6,881 landless Dalit beneficiaries with 16,820 acres so far, is not seeing much progress. What do the women of Kandugula think about this?

Rentala Rajitha, who is also a daily wage worker, says, "He (KCR) said that he will give pensions and he is giving this. He assured that sheep will be distributed to Yadava community people, and he has done that. He may do this as well."

While some Dalits think that it will change their economic fate, some communities like the nomadic ‘Beda Budaga Jangam’ — extremely marginalised within the Dalits too — are hoping that this scheme can bring in a new dawn.

In Uppal village of Kamalapur mandal, TNM met several men from Beda Budaga Jangam. Most of the families live by hawking plastic household materials, cosmetic items, agricultural instruments etc. Owing to their work, they migrate to different places and live in makeshift huts.

Kadam Sairam and Saraswathi, a couple, have two children under 10 years of age. While the children study in a welfare residential hostel, they both make a living by selling cots and chairs in Shadnagar in the outskirts of Hyderabad. Sairam and Saraswathi are found busy making a makeshift tarpaulin hut in their colony under a banyan tree, and the couple says they arrived in this village after coming to know about the Dalits Bandhu scheme. "Just like our fathers, we are migrating to live by street hawking. Everything we earn just about meets our everyday needs. If we get help from Dalita Bandhu, we can settle back and live here itself,” Sairam says.

"I have applied for a goods truck that can carry vegetables, goods and other stuff; my family can have a stable life,” he says.

Sairam's wish for a stable life is about more than economic empowerment; historically, the Beda Budaga Jangam community has been affected by forced migration due to poverty and backwardness. The community saw children's education getting affected, and government welfare schemes being out of reach for them for decades.

The colony has over 150 single room houses and several thatched huts or makeshift huts hosting over 300 families. Several in the colony with whom TNM spoke to have high hopes for the scheme while also wondering if it is really going to be implemented.

Balakrishna Pasthuru, a resident of the colony who works as a transport vehicle driver, earns a monthly salary of Rs 10,000. "I have applied for a taxi car,” he says, “I hope to get and become the owner of my own vehicle. If they really give this, it will change most of our fates. All of us are struggling to clear debts with low wages and with no employment."

Sambashivudu Pasthuru, who was initially hesitant to speak about the scheme or about his plans, later says, "If the scheme is implemented, there is a possibility of making some changes in our lives. However, no one can do anything if we just fail to utilise the allocated funds properly. Committed push from the government might help us make some financial progress."

Many Dalits say that the ambiguity over implementation of the scheme creates doubts. "Do we really get the Dalits Bandhu, or is it just an electoral stunt ahead of bye elections?” some ask.

Different civil society activists and opposition parties have lashed out at the government, calling the scheme a gimmick to attract Dalit voters in Huzurabad who seemingly outnumber the other communities. When asked if they see the scheme's pilot implementation as a ploy to capture the Huzurabad MLA seat, a woman says, “They won't win with Mala-Madiga (Dalit) votes alone; even if that is the case, it would be great if it serves the purpose."

However, thanks to the giant welfare and empowerment scheme (Dalita Bandhu) and its expectations, TRS is undeniably gaining favour among Dalits.

While several beneficiaries have already been given their choice of units of the scheme under the scheme in Huzurabad, some people say that they have received a message suggesting an amount of around Rs 10 lakh is being debited into their accounts.

TNM reached out to the Karimnagar Collector over phone for an update on the number of Dalita Bandhu units distributed and number of units which are under process, beside allegations of technical flaws. This report will be updated accordingly.

The government says the scheme will benefit around 21,000 Dalit families in Huzurabad constituency alone. The much hyped scheme has also been extended to four more mandals in four other districts on a pilot basis.