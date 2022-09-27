The ground reality of Bengaluru’s skywalks

Out of the total of 160 skywalks planned across the city, 40 are currently operational, and 20 more are under construction.

news Infrastructure

The skywalks in Bengaluru constructed for the purpose of ensuring pedestrian safety have not succeeded in convincing people to use it. As per reports, out of the total of 160 skywalks planned across the city, 40 are currently operational, and 20 more are under construction. TNM visited six of them at five different locations across the city to find out if Bengalureans really use the city’s skywalks. We visited the skywalks at Residency Road, St John's hospital, near Christ University, Jakkasandra near Marathahalli, and Adugodi.

With several schools and shops situated on the stretch, Residency Road is one of Bengaluru's busiest roads. However, the skywalk on Residency Road lacks an escalator or an elevator. Pedestrians have to make use of stairs to use the skywalk. The skywalk in front of St John's hospital on the main road lacks wheelchair access and stairs, rendering it inaccessible to the disabled. The skywalk is equipped with an elevator, but it doesn't function.

Despite Bengaluru's skywalks, many people still choose to cross the city's congested roads by negotiating around vehicles and jumping over tall medians. Samuel, a college student, told TNM, "I cross the road every day because I'll be late if I use the skywalk. The elevators also frequently malfunction.” Another college student said, "When I'm in a hurry, I feel that crossing the street is preferable to using the skywalk."

Skywalks also require a lot of physical effort because most people find it easier to cross busy streets than to ascend a steep flight of stairs, walk across and descend stairs, even at the risk of their safety. “Crossing the road is more convenient as I have to climb three flights of stairs just to reach the other end of the road. With functional elevators, skywalks are helpful,” a college student said.

Watch the video where TNM investigates the use of Bengaluru's skywalks and assesses the state of these structures.