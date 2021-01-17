‘Gross irresponsibility’: BJP slams CM KCR for 'missing' vaccination drive launch

While several other Chief Ministers visited centres and launched the vaccination drive, CM KCR chose to give it a miss.

news COVID-19 vaccine

A day after the national vaccination drive was inaugurated, the Telangana unit of the BJP has questioned why Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was missing in action and called the CM’s absence “gross irresponsibility towards public health in the state”.

Slamming the CM for his absence, BJP Chief Spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao said, “CM KCR neither personally launched the vaccination program in the state, as the elected head of the state, nor has he given a public message to the people of the state to participate in the historic vaccination program. BJP considers CM KCR's conduct as grossly irresponsible towards public health in the state, especially in a state that has witnessed the second highest infection rate in India.”

BJP questioned the CM, asking why he chose to stay away from participating in the COVID-19 vaccination program launched across the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “All Chief Ministers in the nation where the first phase vaccination has been launched, including those in the neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have personally participated in the vaccination program and have given compelling public messages to the people of their state to undergo safe vaccination,” added the BJP Chief Spokesperson.

In a review meeting at the collector’s conference held on January 11, the CM bestowed the responsibility of bringing people to vaccination centres on the respective sarpanches and panchayat secretaries. The responsibility of ensuring they are administered vaccines was given to respective police sub-inspectors and station house officers in villages.

On the first day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 3530 people received the vaccine in Telangana. This amounted to 84% of the state’s day one target. The health department had set a target of 4200 people consisting of both health workers and frontline workers.

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender had announced earlier that he would be taking the jab on the first day of the vaccination drive, however he later decided to not take the vaccine on day 1 in order to accommodate others in line with PM Narendra Modi’s suggestion to give priority to health workers.

While slamming the CM, BJP has said that it was heartening to see the honourable Governor of the state Tamilisai Soundararajan participate in the vaccination programme and also appeal to the people to come forward and take the vaccine.



