Grofers offers 10-min grocery delivery in 10 cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad

Grofers CEO Albinder Dhindsa said while the average delivery times are still hovering around the 15 minute mark, our eventual vision is to be below 10 minutes for every customer in India.

Atom Business

Online grocery delivery service Grofers has announced that it plans to offer delivery of groceries in 10 minutes as it expands its services to 10 cities in India. “Today, we launched our 10th city with the promise to deliver groceries within minutes to your doorstep. While our average delivery times are still hovering around the 15 minute mark, our eventual vision is to be below 10 minutes for every customer in India,” said Albinder Dhindsa, Co-founder and CEO, Grofers.

“We have a mission, six years in the making, to provide grocery shopping as a true hassle-free, time saving and customer-first proposition. As we sign up more partners and keep building out our network, we are confident we will be under 10 minutes for the majority of the customers within the next 45 days,” he added.

Grofers said customers can now order over 7000 items of everyday essentials in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Gurugram, Jaipur, Ghaziabad, Noida and Lucknow. The company claimed it offered 7000 15-minute deliveries in a single day last month.

Grofers recently raised $100 million from online food delivery platform Zomato and also entered the unicorn club with a valuation of a little over a billion dollars. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has also approved the proposed acquisition of 9.3% stake in Grofers by Zomato.

This development comes days after Swiggy expanded its Instamart grocery delivery service to five more cities, promising deliveries in 15-30 minutes. Swiggy has now expanded its Instamart service to Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Noida, besides Bengaluru and Gurugram.

According to a RedSeer report, the Quick Commerce (Q-Commerce) market in India is expected to grow by ten to fifteen times in the next five years and reach $5 billion by 2025 from the current ~$0.3 billion. Quick commerce refers to the delivery of consumables via Dunzo, Swiggy Instamart, etc. within a span of 45 minutes by paying a nominal delivery charge.