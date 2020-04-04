Grocery stores in TN to open only till 1 pm from Sunday: CM

Earlier, the shops were allowed to be open until 2.30 pm every day.

The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi K Palaniswami has reduced the timings in which the public can access grocery stores in the state during the lockdown. According to the new announcement, the shops that sell essential goods like provisions will be allowed to function only till 1 pm from Sunday.

The government of Tamil Nadu had earlier imposed time restrictions on shops selling various goods. As per the prior announcement, grocery shops and vegetable markets were allowed to be open from 6 am to 2.30 pm. The state government had also permitted food delivery apps to deliver cooked food in cities between 7 am and 9 am, 12 noon and 2.30 pm, 6 pm and 9 pm for breakfast, lunch and dinner respectively. However, the latest announcement further reduces the timings of grocery shops and vegetable markets by 1.5 hours. This has been aimed at reducing the movement of people in the open especially when the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has seen a spike over the past few days.

However, no changes have been made in the timings allocated for milk booths to supply milk to the consumers.

The Chief Minister has also invited volunteers who shall supply the groceries and other essential products at the houses of those who have been quarantined or isolated. Though the state has issued prohibitory orders under section 144 over Tamil Nadu till April 14, media reports had highlighted the free movement of people on the streets and in meat markets in major cities like Chennai and Madurai. The police have also booked thousands of people for violating the curfew orders under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and, in some cases, seized the vehicles used by the offenders while getting caught.