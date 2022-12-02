Grid Dynamics opens its first India tech centre in Hyderabad

The digital engineering company headquartered in the United States, will operate from a 300-seater facility at Knowledge Park in Hitec City.

news Hyderabad News

Grid Dynamics, a digital engineering company headquartered in the United States, has begun its operations in India with the opening of an engineering and technology centre in Hyderabad. Telangana Principal Secretary for Industry and Commerce, and Information Technology Jayesh Ranjan inaugurated the centre on Thursday, December 1. The firm, an enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions provider, will operate from a 300-seater facility at Knowledge Park in Hitec City.

The facility has commenced its first phase with a 150-seater, and another 150 seats are expected to be added by March 2023. Grid Dynamics will launch a six-month internship programme through partnerships with IIT Hyderabad, BITS (Birla Institute of Technology & Science) Pilani and MNNIT (Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology) Allahabad starting from January next year, The Hindu reported.

According to The New Indian Express, Leonard Livschitz, CEO of Grid Dynamics said: “Hyderabad is a powerhouse of a diverse pool of highly talented engineers. The region is also backed by a strong ecosystem of premier engineering and management institutes and a very supportive government machinery that would help us scale much faster as a public company.”

Read: Hyderabad cops destroy 1500 kilos of ganja, hash oil, MDMA

Also read: Hyderabad to host VLSI Design Conference in January 2023