Greyhound constable dies after being electrocuted in Hyderabad

The constable, Solem Veeranjaneyulu (44), fell from his bike while riding through a sudden rainstorm with strong winds.

news News

A greyhound constable lost his life after being electrocuted on Sunday, April 30 in Hyderabad. The accident took place at night in the busy Jubilee Hills neighbourhood, when he lost control of the bike and fell on the ground in rainwater close to an electric pole and was exposed to faulty leakage.

The constable, identified as Solem Veeranjaneyulu (44), fell from his bike while riding through a sudden rainstorm with strong winds. The police suspect that he was exposed to faulty leakage as he fell on the ground with rainwater. The patrolling police who were alerted about the accident arrived at the spot and performed Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). He was shifted to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. His body was shifted to Osmania Medical Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Veeranjaneyulu belongs to Gangaram Mandal in the Mahaboobad district. He joined the department in 2001 and resided in Gandipet. On the day of the accident, he was headed home after dropping his brother off at the Yousufguda. When he got to the Jubilee Hills checkpoint, a sudden downpour hit the area, and his bike slipped. According to a close relative who spoke to the media, Veeranjaneyulu is survived by his wife and two children.

As severe rains continue to pour in the city, some roads have been water-clogged posing a grave threat to pedestrians. On Saturday, April 29, a nine-year-old girl named Mounika died after falling into an open manhole in the Kalasiguda area in Secunderabad while she was on her way to buy groceries from a nearby store. The Disaster Response Force (DRF) retrieved her body from the drain and took her to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem.