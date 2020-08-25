Greta Thunberg joins students' call for JEE, NEET to be postponed

“I stand with their call to #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID," she tweeted on Tuesday.

news Education

The students' agitation against UGC's decision to hold NEET and JEE Mains this year in the middle of a pandemic has found an unlikely ally — Greta Thunberg. The Swedish environmental activist tweeted on Tuesday that she found it “deeply unfair” that students in India were being asked to attend exams amidst COVID-19 and flooding.

The Centre had stated that the national exams, including the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) will be held as scheduled, despite protests from students and appeals from political leaders across the country to postpone the exams.

"It’s deeply unfair that students of India are asked to sit national exams during the COVID-19 pandemic and while millions have also been impacted by the extreme floods. I stand with their call to #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID," she tweeted.

It’s deeply unfair that students of India are asked to sit national exams during the Covid-19 pandemic and while millions have also been impacted by the extreme floods. I stand with their call to #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) August 25, 2020

Seventeen-year-old Greta Thunberg has turned into a globally-recognised name for her relentless activism on the threat of climate change. She has addressed the Union Nations, and has received two consecutive nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Parts of India, including Kerala, Assam, West Bengal and Maharastra, have seen major flooding in recent months, leading to loss of lives and damage to property.

The Union Home Ministry earlier this month notified the Supreme Court that university and entrance exams could take place, citing the “academic interest” of students. A notification was issued to the University Grants Commission (UGC), which regulates university exams.

"Permission has been given to the UGC to conduct exams. The decision has been taken in the academic interests of a large number of students. Pursuant to the Human Resources Ministry request, directions have been issued under NDMA to conduct exams," the ministry noted.

The apex court also confirmed that the NEET exam would not be held in the Gulf this year. The Supreme Court stated that students would be allowed to travel by Vande Bharat flights. The Bench stated that the exam would be held offline and students flying in will have to observe mandatory 14-day quarantine.

The National Testing Agency said on 21 August that arrangements were being made for the NEET exam to take place on September 13.

The NTA also confirmed that they had started releasing admit cards for the JEE(MAINS) exam scheduled to take place from September 1 to 6.

A number of national leaders, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and DMK Chief Stalin have all urged the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to postpone the exams due to safety concerns around the pandemic.