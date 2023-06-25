Gray langur that escaped from Kerala zoo is giving officials sleepless nights

The female gray langur, which was brought in from Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park in Tirupati in the first week of June went missing from the Thiruvananthapuram city zoo on June 12.

For the past 13 days, an elusive gray langur has been giving sleepless nights to the zoo keepers in Thiruvananthapuram and a sense of curiosity to people around. The female gray langur, which was brought in from Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park in Tirupati in the first week of June went missing from the city zoo on June 12. Initially it was spotted within the zoo premises and later it slowly moved out. The animal escaped while it was being shifted to a new enclosure. 10 days after its escape, the langur was spotted on a tamarind tree in the premises of Mascot hotel in PMG junction which is not more than a kilometer from the zoo. For the last 13 days four zookeepers are on a round a clock watch on the monkey and on continuous efforts to catch it. During the night a two member team with a vehicle facility will keep a watch on the animal. Until June 22, Thursday, the monkey continued on the tamarind tree and later moved from there.

On June 24, the monkey was spotted on top of a banyan tree at the Central Public Library in the city. It also ate several plantains and fruits tied on rope by zoo keepers to entice it. The zoo officials didn't want to tranquilise the animal as they were concerned as to whether it would fall from the tree and get injured. The officials have informed that the animal is healthy and they are keeping a watch.

All the efforts to entice the animal have been unsuccessful so far. After the news of the monkeyâ€™s escape spread, people from the locality rushed to have a glimpse of it, take photographs and videos. The gray langur is locally called â€˜hanuman kuranguâ€™ in Kerala.