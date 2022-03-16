'Grave misconduct': Madras HC says govt employees should not use phones during work hours

The court was hearing a plea by a government employee who was allegedly suspended for frequently using her mobile phone during office hours and filming her co-workers.

The Madras High Court has observed that government employees should not be allowed to use their mobile phones during office hours for personal reasons, adding that the use of mobile phones inside government offices is "a grave misconduct." The Madras High Court was hearing a plea filed by a government employee from Tiruchirapalli who was suspended for using her phone during office hours and filming her co-workers. However, the court refused to grant any relief.

The Madras High Court, expressing its displeasure with the incident, has directed the Tamil Nadu government to issue appropriate instructions regulating its usage during office hours, and issue a circular about the same. Justice SM Subramaniam also directed that strict action be initiated against violation of the circular and instructions that will be issued in this connection.

"This court is of the opinion that using mobile phones by public servants during office hours has nowadays become a normal scenario,” the court said. “Using mobile phones and taking videos inside the office is a grave misconduct. The officials working in the government departments should never be allowed to use mobile phones inside the office for their personal use." If any emergency call has to be attended, proper permission must be obtained from superiors to go out from the office and do so, the court added.

"In all circumstances, mobile phones must be either switched off or kept in vibration/silent mode, without causing any disturbance or nuisance to the public attending the office, as well as other officials in the workplace. This must be the minimum discipline to be followed in the government offices. Such allegations of using mobile cameras inside the office very frequently is causing disturbance and with no doubt, this will disrupt the functioning of the public offices," the judge added.

The court said that the government should take a serious note of this and directed it to issue appropriate circulars/instructions to all government offices to ensure that the mobile phones are either kept in a common cloakroom at the time of entering into the office or their usage be regulated.

"In the event of allowing the employees to use mobile phones without any restriction inside the office or allowing them to use mobile cameras inside the office, it will result in serious consequences, even amongst the employees and the public, who all are attending the office," the court said.

On being informed that many public servants were using mobile phones and cameras in government offices, the judge expressed surprise over the same, wondering whether the employees were using mobile phones during office hours or performing their duties and responsibilities as allotted to them. “If such indiscipline and misconduct are allowed to be continued, no doubt, they are committing the greatest sin to the public by getting tax payers' money as a huge salary," he said.

The HC also directed the state to issue appropriate circular/instructions to officials across Tamil Nadu regulating the usage of mobile phones and mobile cameras inside the office premises during office hours. The judge added that some exceptions could be made depending on the role of the employee. The court asked the state to issue directions within four weeks and disposed of the petition.