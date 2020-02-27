Grand sets erected for Arun Vijay's 'Sinam'

The film is in the final stages of production and the art department has erected sets, in Padappai near Chennai, costing around Rs 45 lakhs.

Arun Vijay’s upcoming film Sinam is in the news for the grand sets the team had erected for shooting an action block. The film is in the final stages of production and the art department has erected sets, in Padappai near Chennai, costing around Rs 45 lakhs. The fight will feature Arun Vijay and Kaali Venkat besides an ensemble of junior artists.

On this, the film’s director GNR Kumaravelan had said in an interview with the Times of India that this action block in the climax will be one of the highlights of Sinam. The director revealed that during discussions, the team felt that shooting in live locations would be impossible and soopted for the sets. He also lauded the film’s producer Vijay Kumar for agreeing to allocate funds for the sets as he did not want to compromise on the final output.

About the artwork and action choreography, the director was reported as saying, “Art director Michael and his team have come up with such an incredibly outstanding job that it looks like an original location. Apart from this magnificent factor, the action sequence choreographed by Silva Master and Arun Vijay sir’s trademark style will escalate the whole episode.”

After canning the action block, Sinam will progress into the post-production mode, we hear. Palak Lalwani plays the female lead in this entertainer with Kaali Venkat roped in for an important role. The technical crew of Sinam will include Shabir composing the tunes and Gopinath cranking the camera. Movie Slides Pvt. Ltd., is producing the film.

It may be noted here that Arun Vijay's last release was Mafia. Karthick Naren had directed this film and it was produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner Lyca Productions. Arun Vijay and Priya Bhavani Shankar played the lead pair in this flick with Prasanna in an important role. The film’s music was composed by Jakes Bejoy, while cinematography and editing were handled by Gokul Benoy and Sreejith Sarang respectively.

