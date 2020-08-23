Govt should consider concerns of students on NEET, JEE: Rahul Gandhi

With JEE and NEET scheduled for September 2020 amid the pandemic, students and parents have demanded that the tests be postponed.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday urged the government to consider the concerns of students on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and arrive at an acceptable solution.

Several students and parents have been demanding that the entrance exams be postponed in view of increasing coronavirus cases.

"GOI must listen to the #StudentsKeMannKiBaat about NEET, JEE exams and arrive at an acceptable solution," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

आज हमारे लाखों छात्र सरकार से कुछ कह रहे हैं। NEET, JEE परीक्षा के बारे में उनकी बात सुनी जानी चाहिए और सरकार को एक सार्थक हल निकालना चाहिए।



Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia also sought an alternate solution for admissions in place of JEE and NEET. “The Central government is playing with the lives of lakhs of students in the name of JEE-NEET exams. I request the Centre to immediately cancel these two exams across the nation, and make alternate arrangements for admissions this year,” he wrote on Twitter, adding that in this time of unprecedented crisis, only unprecedented steps will lead to a solution.

Sisodia also said that thinking of NEET and JEE as the only method for admissions is “narrow and impractical thinking.”

ये सोच कि केवल NEET-JEE परीक्षा ही एडमिशन का एकमात्र विकल्प है, बेहद संकुचित और अव्यवहारिक सोच है.



दुनिया भर में शिक्षण संस्थान एडमिशन के नए नए तरीक़े अपना रहे हैं. हम भारत में क्यों नहीं कर सकते? बच्चों की ज़िंदगी प्रवेश परीक्षा के नाम पर दांव पर लगाना कहाँ की समझदारी है? — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 22, 2020

The Supreme Court on Monday had dismissed a plea seeking postponement of JEE (Main) April 2020 and NEET undergraduate examinations, saying a precious year of students "cannot be wasted" and life has to go on.

The JEE (Main) is scheduled to be held between September 1 and 6 while the JEE (Advanced) will be held on September 27. The NEET will be held on September 13.

On Friday, Education Ministry officials had said that the JEE (Main) and the NEET-UG will be conducted in September as scheduled.

"The COVID-19 situation in the country is yet to normalise. In such a situation, if students who are taking NEET and JEE and their parents have raised concerns, then these should be taken into consideration by the government and those conducting these exams," Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted in Hindi.