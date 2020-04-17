Govt response inadequate: Chennai's disabled persons depend on volunteers for survival

Disabled people are appealing to the government to set up team to look into their problems, and request more volunteers to extend help.

For Sangeetha, a 37-year-old woman with 75% disability in her legs, the lockdown has been hard. Feelings of sadness, isolation and dependency have become her frequent companions. However, more than herself, she is worried about a disabled man she was taking care of until last month.

“He doesn't have a family, so I would go and help him, or send other people every day to check him. He is paralysed from neck down, and can't move. He can't even eat without assistance. So we would arrange for someone to go and feed him,” says Sangeetha, who is part of Chennai-based group for disabled persons, Kuzhu. “Till now, we have been able to visit him and feed him. But, if the government restricts even this minimal movement, then he will be in a lot of trouble.”

“More than coronavirus, the restrictions are going to affect disabled people," she points out. “This lockdown and the subsequent restrictions on movement of volunteers can be detrimental for people with disability,” Sangeetha adds.

Deprived of movement and livelihood, many disabled persons are now dependent on volunteer support to meet their needs, and the government, for monetary help. However, even the government helpline numbers fail to pay attention to their needs, they say.

Helpline numbers don’t extend help

The Tamil Nadu government launched a helpline for elderly, disabled and special needs children in the state towards the end of March, to help them amid the lockdown. However, many disabled persons TNM spoke to said that their calls to the helpline have largely gone unattended.

“My disabled friend and I tried calling the helpline number. No one answered. Some others who did have their calls answered alleged that they were denied additional help. We told them to deliver medicines for special needs children, including my younger brother, and elderly people, but they did not provide the service,” said Sangeetha.

Adhilakshmi, a 52-year-old mother of two, also tried calling the helpline on multiple days, but did not get a helpful response.

“My husband died a few years back, so I have to earn to provide for the family. Though I have a disability in my left leg, I have been doing odd jobs. I do tailoring work when export companies give me orders. Otherwise, I work for juice stalls or sell products,” she tells TNM. And while the lockdown has given her a breather, and time to spend with her children, the looming financial crisis – because she is no longer able to earn a livelihood – is cause for worry.

So far, she has been relying on volunteers’ help for food provisions and groceries. Earlier, she was going to Amma canteen for food. However, high blood pressure and diabetes made her wary. “It is so crowded and no one maintains social distance. People rush to get the food served because, within half an hour, the supply gets over. For them filling their stomach becomes a priority, but for me, I have health conditions and two children. More than filling my stomach, I am afraid I will contract infections,” Adhilakshmi says.

‘Tell CM to live with Rs 1,000 for 21 days’

As part of COVID-19 relief measures, the Tamil Nadu government on March 24 announced a cash assistance of Rs 1,000 for all the ration card holders. Under the relief plan for the lockdown period, essential commodities including rice, oil and pulses, will be distributed as public distribution centres free of cost. Each person is eligible for 10 kg rice, 5 kg raw rice, 1 litre palm oil, 1 kg toor dal, and 2 kg sugar.

However, Adhilakshmi says that of the Rs 1,000 given by the government, she had to pay Rs 700 for refilling her gas cylinder last month. “With the remaining Rs 300, how much will I purchase? The prices of groceries are rising. Using the palm oil, rice and dal provided by the government, we can only make porridge and that will also last only for a week. They did not even give wheat,” she rues.

Further, the government failed to check if the announced relief materials reach the public, says social activist and writer Arul Doss. “The Chief Minister should be given Rs 1,000 and made to stay in a government quarters. If he is able to manage his expenses, then the whole of Tamil Nadu will definitely follow him and live with the given money by the government,” he challenges.

“Once the Rs 1,000 got over, we messaged volunteers on Facebook, and they promptly extended help to us. Without their help, we don’t know how we would have survived,” Sangeetha adds. The lockdown period has exhausted all her savings too.

Volunteers have to make tough choices

While volunteers have been reaching those people in need where even the authorities are falling short, they often have to make very difficult choices because of the inadequacy of the state infrastructure and relief.

Arul narrates that once, he took essential supplies for the family of a disabled man in Chennai. “On reaching their house in north Chennai, while I was handing over the bag of essentials to the family, I was approached by an elderly woman. She was in her 80’s, and started pleading with me to hand over one bag to her. But the disabled person started weeping, saying he can’t even go begging like the paati (grandma).”

“Whom should I help in such a situation?” asks Arul.

To top these issues, the state government had, a few days back, said that relief work by NGOs and volunteers will have to stop, and only be routed through district administration. However, the Madras High Court on Thursday said that NGOs and volunteers can carry out relief activities as long as they inform authorities 48 hours in advance.

Welcoming the high court’s decision, Arul says, had the previous ban prevailed, by the time volunteers got permission from the zonal officers, many in need would have been in dire situations because of starvation.

Start a team to work for us, people with disabilities urge govt

Social activists and volunteers demand the government to set up a volunteer base like other countries. For effective functioning and providing help to all quarters, more volunteers should be allowed to help, they say.

“The government shouldn’t include us also for providing relief. They should set up a team for us and help us with improved assistance and additional volunteers to provide special needs support as well,” Sangeetha agrees.

Requesting more volunteers to come forward and help them, Adhilakshmi says, “I heard the lockdown is in the second stage but I do not know what that means. All that I am worried about is my survival for the next few days until next month. Only if people come forward to help our community, can we survive this period without starvation.”