Govt panel to decide whether Karnataka schools will teach Bhagavad Gita

Karnataka Education Minster BC Nagesh said that as per the National Education Policy, Bhagavad Gita will be introduced in the state after consulting educational experts.

Karnataka Minister for Education B C Nagesh on Monday stated that a committee would be formed to decide on the inclusion of Bhagavad Gita in school syllabus. "As per the National Education Policy (NEP), on the lines of Gujarat state, Bhagavad Gita will be introduced in the state after consulting educational experts also," Minister Nagesh explained while answering a question in the Legislative Council.

Raising the issue in the Zero Hour, BJP MLC Pranesh demanded that Bhagavad Gita must be included in the curriculum in the academic year 2022-23. "Gujarat government has introduced Bhagavad Gita in schools as per the National Education Policy (NEP)."

Responding to this, Minister Nagesh stated that the demand for introducing moral education has been growing. "We will form a committee to seek opinion on inclusion of Bhagavad Gita into the syllabus. Once the committee is formed, the matter will be discussed with CM Bommai and educational experts and a decision would be taken in this regard," he stated.

Answering another question regarding publication and distribution of text books to the government schools, he assured that text books would be distributed at the beginning when schools would start with the new academic year in two months.

Earlier, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that the text “imparts moral values” and added that a decision on the same would be taken after a discussion with experts.

BJP-ruled Gujarat on March 17 had announced that the Bhagavad Gita will be a part of the school syllabus for Classes 6 to 12 across the state from the academic year 2022-23. Speaking to reporters in Karnataka’s Yadgir on March 20, the Chief Minister said, "What else?...You tell me, if not Bhagavad Gita, what else will give moral values?”

On March 18, the Education Minister had hinted that the Bhagavad Gita may be introduced in schools from the next academic year, saying that the “Bhagavad Gita is not only for Hindus, it is for all.”

