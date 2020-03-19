Govt mulls easier loan repayment terms, tax breaks for MSMEs to ease COVID-19 impact

As per reports, the Finance Ministry is also looking to relax bad-debt norms for small firms.

Money Coronavirus

There may be a government intervention to soften the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Indian economy. The small and medium enterprises may be hit the most and that is where the government may focus its maximum attention, according to a Bloomberg report. The concessions being talked about are extending the loan tenures if the SME has availed a bank loan and giving tax breaks where applicable.

The banking institutions have already discussed the issue of reclassification of loans since delays by borrowers in loan repayments due to the Coronavirus impact will lead to their accounts being deemed non-performing assets (NPAs). That can have an effect on the banks’ own accounts as well. They are planning to approach the Reserve Bank of India to help with handling the situation.

The Indian economy was already suffering from slower GDP growth rates not seen in many years and this pandemic outbreak has further thrown challenges to the BJP government.

Many other countries are planning to offer stimulus to the economy as well. The US President says he is considering a one-off payment of $1,000 to each American. Other countries like China and Indonesia are mulling some kind of a government-induced plan to help people who have lost their livelihood or business due to the virus scare.

The Indian small-scale industry is quite important since it accounts for over 40% of India’s exports. There are 100 million+ employees in these companies and they are also the most vulnerable in a situation like what is obtaining now with lockdowns and reduced activity in the economy.

The stock market has been on a continuous slide due to the Coronavirus with billions of dollars’ worth market cap wiped out in a matter of days. The markets may still recover in due course, but it may take years for it to reach the previous levels.

Governments all over have to swallow the bitter pill and come to the aid of those suffering financially due to a healthcare issue. All eyes are now on PM Modi, who is set to address the nation at 8pm on Thursday.