Govt makes U-turn: E-commerce companies can only sell essential goods after Apr 20

The move to allow e-commerce companies to deliver non-essential goods did not go down well with retailers.

Money Lockdown

The Union government on Sunday issued updated guidelines on what services will be allowed to partially operate from April 20. The original order stated that e-commerce companies will be allowed to operate, given their vehicles receive permission that they are allowed to ply.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla issued an order excluding the non-essential items from sale by the e-commerce companies from the consolidated revised guidelines, which listed the exemption given to the services and people from the purview of the lockdown.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Home Affairs clarified that e-commerce companies can continue to deliver essential goods, but delivery of non-essential goods remains prohibited for the duration of the lockdown.

It is important to note that the government has not elaborated on what classifies as an essential good. However, the reason for reversing the order is not known.

The move to allow e-commerce companies to deliver non-essential goods did not go down well with retailers. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) earlier sent communications to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and termed the move to allow e-commerce companies to deliver non-essential goods as “unfair, discriminatory and unreasonable”.

Congress senior spokesperson Ajay Maken on Saturday demanded a level-playing field for retailers and asked the Home Ministry to issue guidelines for online sales.

"While their shops are locked down for the last one month, their main competitors are open and have been allowed to sell non-essential items online. This is injustice to retailers and the government should not allow this," he said.

These retailers still will have to pay salaries, rent, fixed electricity charges, property taxes at commercial rates, he said, adding that on top of this, the Home Ministry allowed e-commerce companies and their vehicles to run after April 20.

Following the updated guidelines, CAIT General Secretary Praveen Khandelwal thanked Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal for the move.

With PTI inputs