Govt launches e-retail chain to supply essentials to rural India amid lockdown

The plan is being executed by the Common Service Centres (CSC) â€” the rural digital outreach arm of the government.

Aiming to carry out supply of essentials to rural India on a vast scale amid the lockdown due to COVID-19, the government has initiated a village-level online retail chain. The chain will make use of outlets that are expanding their reach and taking offline and online orders as well as facilitating home deliveries, as per a report in the Times of India.

This plan is being executed by the Common Service Centres (CSC) â€” the rural digital outreach arm of the government that reportedly has access to over 60 crore people through its 3.8 lakh outlets.

These outlets function under the jurisdiction of the IT and Electronics Ministry but are run by private individuals. CSC CEO Dinesh Tyagi told ToI that the Common Service Centres have been entrusted with the sale and supply of essential commodities like milk, pulses, vegetables and other products.

A specially curated app has been provided to village-level entrepreneurs (VLE) or those in charge of retail and other CSC activities and customers can use this app to order supplies online.

Once the order is received, the VLEs arrange for transporting the goods to the customer and the time can vary from a few hours up to a day.

The initiative, which was started about three weeks ago, has already got on board nearly 20,000 CSC centres. According to Tyagi, the chain has recorded 5,000 orders amounting to Rs 20 lakh.

While each VLE is permitted to cover a radius of 5-10 km, the plan is to scale up and reach 10,000 CSCs by May-end and nearly one lakh by the end of the year.

Inhospitable terrain and lack of a confirmed postal address are often cited as reasons why modern retailers donâ€™t venture into supplies for villages in large numbers, and CSCs seemed to have filled the gap here.

The CSC centres which employ around 3-4 people on average, reportedly had a gross merchandising value (GMV) of Rs 30,000 crore.

Other services provided by the CSCs include voice, video and data services in the fields of education, e-governance, health, telemedicine and entertainment.