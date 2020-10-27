Govt extends Unlock 5 guidelines till November 30

The MHA guidelines issued last month, on opening of services like movie theatres and swimming pools, will continue to be in place till November 30.

news Unlock 5.0

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) extended Unlock 5.0 guidelines, which were issued on September 30, till November 30. There are no changes in the fresh guidelines issued by the government. Last month, the government had permitted resumption of metro services and the opening of movie theatres at 50 per cent capacity. These guidelines will continue to be in place as they were.

Currently, places like shopping malls, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services; religious places; yoga and training institutes; gymnasiums; cinemas; entertainment park etc, have been allowed to remain open. The government had issued various SOPs for each. The government had also allowed the reopening of exhibitions halls for Business to Business (B2B) purposes and had permitted social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious or political functions and other congregations, in closed spaces with a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity and subject to ceiling of 200 persons.

State governments have been permitted to take decisions for their re-opening of public places, based on the assessment of the COVID-19 situation in the state. Lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in containment zones till November 30, the MHA has said.

The release issued by the government speaks about Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on October 8, where he had cautioned the public to take precautionary measures during the festive season. The MHA has reiterated that state governments shall not impose any local lockdown outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the Union government.

“There shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods.No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements,” the guidelines say.

The government has advised the use of the Aarogya Setu app and has said that bulnerable persons, i.e., persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, are advised to stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.