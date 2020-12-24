Govt challenges Vodafone arbitration ruling in Rs 20,000 cr tax dispute in Singapore

India had made a retrospective tax demand of more than Rs 20,000 crore, which the Vodafone group had challenged and won.

Money Tax

The Indian government has challenged an international arbitration courtâ€™s verdict on a tax dispute with the Vodafone Group in Singapore, reported Reuters. India had made a retrospective tax demand of more than Rs 20,000 crore, and the company had won the case against the Indian government.

The Permanent Court of Arbitration at The Hague had earlier ruled that the government imposing a tax liability on Vodafone is a breach of the investment treaty agreement between India and the Netherlands and said the government must stop seeking dues from Vodafone and also ruled that the Indian government pay 4.3 million pounds ($5.47 million) to the company as partial compensation for its legal costs.

This comes just one day after the government lost its arbitration case against Cairn Energy for a levy of over Rs 10,000 crore, which also makes the government liable for damages.

The government was reportedly waiting for the outcome of the arbitration initiated against it by Cairn Energy before finalising its stand in the tax dispute case with Vodafone Group.

A Finance Ministry statement on Wednesday (after the Cairn Energy arbitration order) said that it will be studying the award and all its aspects carefully in consultation with its counsel and then consider all options and "take a decision on further course of action, including legal remedies before appropriate fora".

In the Cairn Energy case, the international arbitration tribunal ruled that India's tax claim of Rs 10,247 crore in past taxes over internal reorganisation of Cairn's India business was not a valid demand.

Vodafone had moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in 2016 due to a lack of consensus between the parties' arbitrators in finalising a judge for the tax dispute.

Following this, a tribunal was constituted in June 2016 after Vodafone challenged India's use of a 2012 legislation that gave it powers to retrospectively tax deals like Vodafone's $11 billion acquisition of a 67 per cent stake in Hutchison Whampoa in 2007. The retrospective tax law had been enacted after the Supreme Court judgement went in Vodafone's favour.

Vodafone had challenged the tax department's demand of Rs 7,990 crore as capital gains taxes (Rs 22,100 crore after including interest and penalty) under the Netherlands-India Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT).

Buoyed by the arbitration award, Vodafone Idea stock closed 13.6% higher on the Bombay Stock Exchange at Rs 10.36 and 12 per cent higher at Rs 10.20 on the NSE.

In 2007, the Indian Income Tax department had slapped a demand notice on Vodafone seeking capital gains tax.