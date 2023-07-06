‘Governors should avoid talking about politics’: TN BJP chief Annamalai

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai’s remark was in response to a journalist’s comparison between Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and TN Governor RN Ravi’s interactions with the media.

news Politics

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Annamalai has remarked that Governors should refrain from making political statements. Addressing the media on Wednesday, July 5, Annamalai stated that Governors should not be giving media briefings often as it would set a “wrong precedent”. He was responding to a question raised by a journalist on why Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarrajan met the press often but her counterpart in Tamil Nadu, RN Ravi, did not.

Annamalai said, “I would be happy if the Tamil Nadu Governor meets the press because he would expose the DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. But he should not do that. A Governor must only discharge the duties assigned to him by the Constitution. Even if I am from the ruling party, I would advise the Governor to avoid talking about politics as it would set a wrong precedent.” He added that Governors could give interviews to print media perhaps once a year, or once in six months, but not more often than that.

Further expressing his opposition to Governors making political statements, Annamalai said, “There is a difference between the BJP’s criticism of the DMK and the Governor’s criticism. If the Governor has genuine criticism [against the ruling party], it could be raised in the Assembly during his customary address.” The BJP leader added that even though it would help their party if the Governor went public with his criticism of the DMK government, he was still against the idea, given the political ramifications.

Annamalai’s remarks came days after yet another conflict between the DMK government in Tamil Nadu and Governor RN Ravi, over the Governor’s decision to dismiss Minister V Senthil Balaji from the state cabinet following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a cash-for-jobs scam.

