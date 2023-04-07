‘Governor RN Ravi should not lower dignity of Tamil Nadu’: MK Stalin

Calling out Governor RN Ravi for delaying the bills, Chief Minister MK Stalin said, “Instead of rejecting or approving a bill, the Governor is delaying it, and this attitude doesn’t fit the position he holds.”

news Politics

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday, April 6, condemned Governor RN Ravi for delaying his assent to the bills sent for his approval. Issuing a press release in this regard, Stalin stated that the Governor was working against the demands of his position and the welfare of the state.

He said that 14 bills in the state were pending for approval from the Governor, and such negligence on the part of the Governor had become normal.

“I strongly condemn the actions of Governor RN Ravi, who has been working against the demands of his position and the state’s welfare. It has become usual for the Governor to neglect his responsibilities by not giving his assent to the bills that have been created by elected representatives. So far, fourteen such bills are pending.”

MK Stalin elaborated on how the Governor has been neglecting his duties by providing an example of his reaction to the Bill banning online rummy in the state. The Chief Minister said, “The Bill prohibiting online rummy was brought in with an intention to protect the people of the state and was passed in the Assembly. When it was submitted to him [the Governor] he asked questions that had no value. Then he claimed that the state government does not have the authority to create such a Bill. Even when ministers from the Union government said that the state has the right to create the Bill, he did not accept it.” Stalin said, adding that it was shocking that the Governor was not moved by all the deaths that were caused due to online rummy and gambling.

The Chief Minister further condemned the comment RN Ravi made about bills being delayed.

Stalin said, “The Governor said that if the Bills are ‘lying there’ it means that they have been rejected. We say that it has been placed on hold to be polite. His comments are not appropriate neither was the place he made them. He had spoken this in the presence of students. After he has taken an oath of secrecy, revealing details about administrative practices in public is illegal,” Stalin added. The Governor had made the remarks during his address to civil service aspirants at an interactive session held at the Raj Bhavan on April 6.

“Instead of rejecting or approving a bill, the Governor is delaying it, and this attitude doesn’t fit the position he holds. I urge the Governor to withdraw the remarks he made and act in accordance with the position he holds. The Governor should not indulge in lowering the dignity of Tamil Nadu by making such statements,” Stalin added.