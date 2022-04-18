Governor not sending NEET Bill to President an insult to the people: CM Stalin

Stalin said that an all-party meeting will be called later, if needed.

news Education

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has said that Governor RN Ravi not forwarding the NEET exemption Bill to the President is an act of insulting the people. He also said on Monday, April 18, that an all-party meeting will be called later, if needed, after looking at the steps taken by the Governor in forwarding the NEET exemption Bill to President Ram Nath Kovind.

Earlier, DMK and its allies â€” the Congress, VCK and the CPI(M) â€” had not attended the â€˜at home receptionâ€™ hosted by Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi at his residence on April 14, on the occasion of Tamil New Year. Later, referring to the decision to boycott the event, Stalin had said that it would be inappropriate to attend the event hosted at Raj Bhavan, where the collective will of the society, as well as the state Legislative Assembly, have not been given due regard.

Speaking in the Assembly on Monday, Stalin said that it was 70 days since the Assembly re-sent the anti-NEET Bill to Ravi after he had earlier sent it back to the House for reconsideration. Stalin said as per media reports, the Governor will be forwarding the Bill to the President.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is the common entrance test for admissions to medical colleges. The Tamil Nadu Assembly, seeking exemption for the state from NEET, had passed a Bill to that effect.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly had re-adopted the Bill against NEET after it had been returned by Governor RN Ravi. In February this year, the Governor had returned the Bill on the grounds that it was against the interests of students in the state, especially those from rural areas and economically poor backgrounds.

On boycotting the tea party hosted by Ravi, the Chief Minister said participating in the tea party would be an insult to about 7.5 crore people of the state as the NEET exemption Bill is the reflection of people's views. Stalin said that the Bill was lying in the Governor's office without any attention.

Stalin also said that he personally does not have any enmity with Ravi and the relationship between them is cordial. "He is a nice person to be with. He gives us immense respect. And as a Governor we are also giving the necessary respect to that position," Stalin had said.

According to Stalin, the Governor should forward the NEET exemption Bill to the President and not forwarding it was inappropriate and against the honour of the House. "It is also disrespecting the people of Tamil Nadu," Stalin added.

(With IANS inputs)