‘Governor is an instrument of Union govt’: Prashant Bhushan on Senthil Balaji row

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan said that Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi is trying to prove his loyalty to the Union by taking suo motu action on something that he believes the Union government would like. The veteran lawyer was speaking in an interview with senior TNM editor Shabbir Ahmed on RN Ravi’s dismissal of Minister Senthil Balaji from the cabinet on June 29, and the withdrawal of the dismissal order later that night.

“The governor has absolutely no power to do this. It is the Chief Minister’s prerogative to choose the cabinet. ... It is up to the Chief Minister to decide which minister to have in his cabinet. The governor has absolutely no role in this whatsoever,” Prashant Bhushan said. He added, “The governor is supposed to act only on the aid and advice of the government, which speaks in such matters through the Chief Minister.”

The senior lawyer, on the TNM show "Yen Endra Kelvi" hosted by Shabbir Ahmed, also explained that the governor has no discretionary power to act on his own or act contrary to the advice of the Chief Minister in a matter like deciding who will be in the cabinet. “There is absolutely no doubt whatsoever about the legal position on this,” he stated.

When asked why the governor’s initial decision was taken without consulting the Attorney General, Prashant Bhushan said, “It is obvious that governors, especially recently, have become instruments of the Central Government. They do not act independently. Sometimes, they are a law unto themselves and have no idea about the legal or constitutional position of their powers. They think that if they are governor, then they are king.”

“The Governor is supposed to be a neutral constitutional authority who should act in a fair and reasonable manner,” he added.

Speaking about how elected state governments should manage conflicts with the Raj Bhavan, Prashant Bhushan said, “I think the time has come for state governments to start ignoring the orders of the Governor if they feel that the order is totally illegal or beyond his authority.”

