‘Governor creating controversy to please BJP’: DMK and allies issue statement

In a strong statement, the Secular Progressive Alliance has condemned Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi’s comments on secularism, calling them unconstitutional.

The Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), has issued a strongly worded statement against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi. Alleging that he has made a habit of stirring up controversy from the day he took office, leaders of the alliance asked in the statement if the Governor wanted to create unnecessary controversy and confusion, or was it to ensure that attention is always on him. The statement was co-signed by the DMK’s TR Balu, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader and MP Thol. Thirumavalavan, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president KS Alagiri, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) secretary-general Vaiko and the other allies.

“Whether it has to do with sanatana dharma, Aryans, Dravidians, Dalit people or Thirukural, his comments have been ridiculous and dangerous,” the statement says, further adding, “We are not opposed to his personal opinions, nor are we worried about them. But to occupy a constitutionally provided post and allow conservative ideas to spread in the country does not look good for him or the post he occupies.” The statement also says that it does not “appear as if the Governor has even accepted the opposition from various quarters to his comments or changed himself.” Pointing out that the Governor has dared to speak against the Constitution itself, the statement asks, “Does he at least realise that this goes against the oaths he took?”

RN Ravi had earlier said that while people say India is a secular nation, all countries will follow some religion, adding that India is no exemption to this. Referring to this quote, the SPA statement alleges that the Governor thinks “he is the Parliament, the Supreme Court, constitutional head and India’s king. It is clear from this that he neither knows world history nor the Indian Constitution.”

Further demanding that the Governor stop speaking against the Constitution, the statement says, “That India is a secular nation is in the constitution. The Governor shows himself as someone who speaks only for one particular religion. That itself is unconstitutional. The Governor is supposed to treat all religions equally.”

“It is only because he occupies the position of the Governor that we are having to give so much importance to what he says. If RN Ravi is speaking as he does in order to please the BJP leadership, let him resign from his post and say whatever he wants to. If not, we demand that he stop speaking this way while he is in the post of Governor,” the statement adds.